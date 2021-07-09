 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Open letter to Senator Krysten Sinema
View Comments

Letter: Open letter to Senator Krysten Sinema

  • Comments

Dear Krysten Sinema:

I am one of your constituents. I voted for you, encouraged my friends to vote for you, and contributed to your campaign. I believed that you would be a good senator and represent my concerns. You presented yourself as a centrist Democrat but deceived the voters. I am profoundly disappointed by your performance in the senate. You are unresponsive on the matters important to those who voted for you. You are contributing to the failure of important legislation. You won national media attention, causing those who travel outside of our borders to hang our heads in shame as we did in the time of Governor Ev Meehan and Sheriff Joe Arpaio. If I had wished to vote for a Republican I would have done so. It’s not too late to turn it around and listen to your voters. Otherwise, I will work to see that we have a better choice in the next election.

Jacqueline Wohl

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News