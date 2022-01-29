Letter: open letter to Senator Sinema (re the filibuster)

Open letter to Senator Sinema:
Your support of the filibuster has befuddled many Arizonans.
Do you oppose filibuster elimination based on principle? What principle is that? It has been regularly invoked—since 1890—to impede legislation aimed at expanding democratic protections for abused minorities. The filibuster is not a time-honored custom but a time-worn relic of a dismal stain on democracy: racism.
The most far-reaching civil rights legislation of modern times, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, was stalled and nearly defeated by the filibuster until stalwart Republicans led by Everett Dirksen of Illinois stepped up to end debate. Regrettably, not a single Republican is stepping up this time. Your devotion to a principle of collegiality is matched by Republican defiance of it.
Senator: It is hypocritical to boast about support for civil rights while advocating a rule so distinctly identified with blocking it.
Stuart Brody
Nogales
