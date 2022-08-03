 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Open letter to Senator Sinema

Old adage: "If you go to the prom, you should dance with the one whut brung ya." You may not like your prom date 100%, but without your date, you wouldn't be at the prom.

In your case, the "date" is the Democratic Party of Arizona and the "prom" is the United States Senate, The strength and values of the Democratic Party and the Democratic voters of Arizona "brung" you to the prom. You know only too well that no self-respecting Republican in Arizona would ever vote for a Democrat -- so you are where you are solely because of the support of Arizona's Democrats.

Acknowledge the occasional shortcomings of your date, but realize too that he has many long-comings! Disagree with him at times in private, but remember you're at the prom because of him, so "dance with the one whut brung ya."

Robert Dahlquist

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

