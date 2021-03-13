 Skip to main content
Letter: Open letter to Senators Kelly and Sinema
Letter: Open letter to Senators Kelly and Sinema

The theoretical justification for the filibuster is that it promotes debate and thoughtful compromise. And perhaps in an ideal world it would work that way. But historically, it has functioned as a way to block democratic values, primarily civil rights. The way it is used now by Republicans (who show zero interest in bipartisanship and compromise) is to enable the minority to thwart the will of the majority. If they could have, Republicans would have blocked the American Rescue Plan Act which just signed by President Biden and is favored by over 70% of Americans. And they will use it to block HR 1 which we desperately need to overcome restrictive voting laws being passed by Republican led states, including our own, and to ensure equal access to voting for all. I urge you to do all you can to end the filibuster.

Lynn Carey

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

