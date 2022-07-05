 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Open letter to Speaker Bower after June 21st testimony

I watched the hearing today which was very difficult.

Your testimony was so moving & completely tragic. I sat there with tears running down my face. The pained look on your face as well as the men from Georgia was simply palpable.

The only other time I felt such overwhelming deep sadness was 54 years ago, when I SAW on TV the blatant killing of Robert F. Kennedy. You see, that was to be my very first time to VOTE. I did not vote that year & have been very cynical about voting ever since.

Your testimony today was so compelling. And so very sad for me & I am sure for many other Americans. I am 72 years old & a registered Democrat but that seems a very 'disgusting' position nowadays. I prefer to register Independent but then I am marginalized for primaries. I sincerely hope you & your family can 'ride this storm' & be the leader you are meant to be.

Beth McClure-D

Tucson, AZ

Beth McClure

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

