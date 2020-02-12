Letter: Open Letter to Tucson

Tucson, with our mixture of young, intelligent youth and our share of older, experienced population, we have an important decision to make this November. Will our youth choose an option of multitudes of promised freebies or a return to stability, honesty and respect for our national standing? Often things acquired without effort can be unsatisfying and fleeting. While things requiring effort and work often create lasting rewards.
As an octogenarian, I have lived through many presidencies. I have seen the results of both impulsiveness and moderation. My hope is that both young and old will choose moderation. Doing so will free our government to address the immediate needs of our planet and our people...global warming, infrastructure and our future generations for decades to come.
Patricia Hyne
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.