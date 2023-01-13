Letter: Open To All Or Segregated?

In re: 12/26/22 Bakery or web designer choices. Individual rights should apply only to individuals (SCOTUS: Citizens United erroneously confers rights to business entities). The individual, who works for the business entity, LLC, Corporation, Parttnership, etc., has rights. The business entity does not have individual rights but for Citizens United. If the individual wants to discriminate against a class of people, the individual should set up the business as a proprietorship or, preferably,a non-profit. The point is business entities are licensed under their jurisdictions to serve the general public. If the owner wants to discriminate, perhaps the business should be created as a members only organization. Maybe a good name would be Birch Web Designs.