Letter: Open up our schools - look at the data from Sweden and Finland

The President and a majority of parents want to open our schools. Media, politicians and parents need to read the report co-authored by Finland and Sweden (reference Public Health Agency of Sweden, 2020 article number 20108-1, titled “Covid-19 in schoolchildren - A comparison between Finland and Sweden”). The report analyzed the data from both countries for school age children from 1-19 years old. The countries are very similar, except Sweden kept schools open (ages 2-15), whereas Finland closed all their schools March 18 to May 13. The results: Closure or not of schools had no measurable impact on the number of confirmed cases among children ages 1-19 in either Sweden or Finland.” Finland, (student population - 1,121,961) and Sweden (student population - 2,288,347), had only 0.05% of Covid-19 cases with no deaths. Compared to other professions, the relative risk among teachers was not higher and the role of children in transmitting this disease was very small. So open up our schools.
Donald Arritola
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!