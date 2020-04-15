Letter: Open with a bang

President Trump has picked May 1 as the day to open the US economy “with a bang!”.
He has publicly proclaimed that “the worst is over” and it’s time to get the economy back to work, with every loyal American going to restaurants, malls and sporting events.
I’m hoping he will lead by example, returning to the political rally circuit where thousands of his adoring fans pack arenas. No masks. No taking temperatures at the door. And no plexiglass shields between him and the cheering crowd.
What a stunning gesture to demonstrate the veracity of his proclamations!
Eric Maurer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
