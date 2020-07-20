Letter: Opening the Schools At Any Cost

In regards to those who advocate the opening of schools - despite the virus - it is time for you to back up your opinion with action! Instead of "advocating at a distance", it is time for you stand beside the finest teachers of the world and work in their classroom as they instruct and inspire the young students of the United States of America. Whether you are the President of the United States or the secretary of education or someone with time on their hands, this is your opportunity to aid a classroom teacher and make his or her job a little easier and realize at the end of the day that you have contributed greatly to future of each young adult in your classroom.
Richard Rebl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!