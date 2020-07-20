Letter: Opening the Schools

Representative Biggs demands that that the schools reopen. Trump rejects the CDC guidelines as very tough and too expensive and threatens to put pressure on school districts to open. What I don't hear from either is concern and thought given to how the schools can be opened safely.
I want to hear their plans for providing PPE equipment in every school. Tell me how we manage to have classes of twenty plus students maintain social distancing and how distancing will be accomplished on school buses. Assure me that the funding needed to open safely will be provided and that poverty stricken students will be given the technology needed for virtual instruction. Inform me how we will avoid children bringing infections into their homes.
We have seen the horrific results of opening the economy prematurely without clear and enforceable guidelines. We must not repeat those mistakes.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!