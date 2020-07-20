Letter: Opening the Schools
View Comments

Letter: Opening the Schools

Representative Biggs demands that that the schools reopen. Trump rejects the CDC guidelines as very tough and too expensive and threatens to put pressure on school districts to open. What I don't hear from either is concern and thought given to how the schools can be opened safely.

I want to hear their plans for providing PPE equipment in every school. Tell me how we manage to have classes of twenty plus students maintain social distancing and how distancing will be accomplished on school buses. Assure me that the funding needed to open safely will be provided and that poverty stricken students will be given the technology needed for virtual instruction. Inform me how we will avoid children bringing infections into their homes.

We have seen the horrific results of opening the economy prematurely without clear and enforceable guidelines. We must not repeat those mistakes.

Stuart Sellinger

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News