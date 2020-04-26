Letter: Opening up the Economy
Letter: Opening up the Economy

President Trump said opening the economy will be his most difficult decision. The problem is it's not his decision, but one for each of the Governors and it will likely be the most difficult decision each of them make. It's a classic ethical dilemma where there is no right answer. Governor Ducey and the others will need the wisdom of Solomon. Doing it too soon will result in additional infections and likely deaths. Wait too long and the impact on businesses and individuals will be devastating. Bankruptcies, the loss of jobs, homes and health care will destroy some people. And regardless of when the decision is made there will be harsh criticism from all sides. It's the classic no-win situation and I don't envy the difficult choices that have to be made by our governor and the other 49.

Dan Watson

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

