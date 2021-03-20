 Skip to main content
Letter: Opening up
I went late afternoon Saint Paddy‘s day to a nearby sports bar/restaurant to pick up take-out .When I went inside to get it I was shocked and astounded. Except for the wait and kitchen staff, the crowd inside, packed shoulder to shoulder at tables and the bar,but no one was wearing a mask. If this is what opening up is like, we’ll just have to wait and see how it goes down the road. With new variants that are more contagious, this is a real roll of the dice.Mmost of the patrons were easily wait under 40 years old. I’m quite a bit older and I’ve had my first of two vaccination shots, so I was a little less paranoid than I would be, but I was not comfortable being there and left as quickly as I could, mask on. I enjoy a good party and celebrations, but the selfishness of this particular gathering Seemed ignorant of deadly realities. William Pritchard

William Pritchard

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

