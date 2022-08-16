Letter: Opinion Article Titled "2nd terms would be study in contrast"

I found this article amazingly out of touch with reality. In this article Biden is portrayed as one of the greatest presidents. To compare him with Roosevelt, Johnson or Reagan is ludicrous. Our national image through to the debacles of all of Biden's attempts at foreign policy is a disgrace. The Afghan withdrawal ranks at the top of one of Americas greatest military failures. Even his own party wants him out. His war on climate change is ill-conceived and is causing pain to to poorest in America because of economic stress from which we will never recover.
A second term for Biden would be utter destruction of our country and even his own party will certainly block such a move.
The Inflation Reduction Act as projected by the CBO will contribute 367B to the deficit over 10 years. Other analysts predict much worse results. In a letter to Senator Graham the CBO predicts that the effects of this bill on inflation is negligible.
Darrel Hochstettler
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.