Letter: Opinion page hits new low

Re: the Feb. 28 article "Tribes left to petition for scraps of wireless spectrum."
The Opinion Page hits a new "Lefty" low. There is nothing "natural" about a high frequency radio wave. Trump a socialist. Are you kidding me? He has given us the lowest unemployment in 50 years, (Wage earners), new more favorable trade agreements, lower cost of financing home ownership, and fights to uphold the constitution and rule of law, which brings us to the last article.
Popular Vote vs Electoral College: The author's very argument for, is the argument against, amending the constitution. 15 states should be able to overturn the will of just 2. Otherwise no one would have a voice in government except California, and New York. LA and SF can't manage their growing homeless problems, taxes, or high crime rates. Do you really want the same for Arizona? Under this argument, Arizona would not even need to vote!
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
