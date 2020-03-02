Letter: Opinion page hits new low
View Comments

Letter: Opinion page hits new low

Re: the Feb. 28 article "Tribes left to petition for scraps of wireless spectrum."

The Opinion Page hits a new "Lefty" low. There is nothing "natural" about a high frequency radio wave. Trump a socialist. Are you kidding me? He has given us the lowest unemployment in 50 years, (Wage earners), new more favorable trade agreements, lower cost of financing home ownership, and fights to uphold the constitution and rule of law, which brings us to the last article.

Popular Vote vs Electoral College: The author's very argument for, is the argument against, amending the constitution. 15 states should be able to overturn the will of just 2. Otherwise no one would have a voice in government except California, and New York. LA and SF can't manage their growing homeless problems, taxes, or high crime rates. Do you really want the same for Arizona? Under this argument, Arizona would not even need to vote!

Frank Engle

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News