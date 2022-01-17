Letter: Opinion: Piece way off base

Re: the Jan. 3 article “US would be more happy with more people.”
Wow! With the unemployment rate below 4%, companies begging for employees, a birth rate below the replacement rate and over 800K and climbing American deaths due to Covid, the writer is advocating to keep immigrants out as a solution to the climate crisis? Let's start with the birth rate. We need immigrants to maintain our population and many of the immigrants at the border are poorly educated and would welcome the service jobs that are going begging. Keeping them out will not affect the climate crisis. They will still be "resource consumers" in Mexico. As far as "reducing the human population" Covid is doing that all by itself. 5.5 Million deaths world wide and climbing. The 3rd world is poorly inoculated giving the virus ample opportunity to continue coming up with new variants to infect people.
Tyler Cowen was right on in his editorial. We need more people.
Morton Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.