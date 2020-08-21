Letter: Opportunity to Show Appreciation to Military Missed

The opinion article by Katherine Alexander “Re-enlist? US Failure….” was short on facts and missed an opportunity. Her opinion on the actions of the current administration lacks facts and tells her bias. Rather than tearing down and demeaning military service, why not include at least a few words of appreciation for those who serve and have served to protect our nation, her opinion and free speech. Would it be that hard to do? Could she have included a few words of appreciation for our military? Sure, but she chose not to. She also didn’t mention patriotism and love of country as reasons many serve. She could have also mentioned that under the current administration ISIS was defeated. This administration has built up a very depleted military, is against endless wars and is bringing our troops home. Again, her words were intentional. That is unfortunate because, in the opinion of this veteran, she missed an opportunity.
Don Spiece
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
