Letter: Oppose the Protecting Lawful Streaming Act 2020
I am concerned about the bill Sen. Thom Tillis is proposing called the Protecting Lawful Streaming Act of 2020. I do not believe this act is lawful. It undermines the concept of Fair Use, allowing internet users to share copyrighted audio if it is transformative and nonprofit. Further, making the act of sharing snippets of copyrighted audio a felony that could require jail time is a punishment far too severe, I believe, for the act. If the act must be punished, requiring a fine would be a better route, but I believe the act does not require punishment at all. I urge Sen. Sinema and Sen. Kelly to consider opposing this bill so that thousands of Americans aren't wrongly punished for something that shouldn't even be considered a crime.

Darian Bemis

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

