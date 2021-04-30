 Skip to main content
Letter: Opposing viewpoints
Letter: Opposing viewpoints

Re: the April 27 article "Two opposites can be true at the same time."

This articl hit the nail on the head. I agree that two seemingly opposing viewpoints can be held by an individual. At it's core, it is an acknowledgement that extremism is the larger issue. Typically, nuanced positions don't make headlines. Compromise is treated as a total failure to support a specific population or belief rather than being seen as the ability to actually work with others to reach a consensus. Social media algorithms, CNN,MSNBC, Fox,OAN,Newsmax,etc. tend to reinforce an existing opinion. Biased "reporting" does not encourage thoughtful dialog. But it does make money for those businesses. It would be beneficial if more people would actually listen to and explore a variety of news sources. Most areas of life exist in the middle ground. That is where I feel the majority of the US population lives.

Joann Vickroy

East side

