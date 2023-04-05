I want to thank John Vornholt for his opinion on the inappropriate (I think) use of the word "woke". I cringe every time I hear or read it misused. And why hasn't anyone else called out the abuse of the English language? I don't think I'm being a snob about it: I can write a proper sentence (mostly), but I couldn't tell you what part is noun, verb, pronoun, etc., to my english teacher's frustration. But I'm pretty sure people are using woke wrong.

So, I looked up SYNONYMS for woke that I too could abuse.

My favorites are doze and languish. Doze, because it looks like the opposite of woke, same letter count and it could be used as incorrectly as woke.

Languish, because it is close to how I see people who misuse woke and when I say " You are languish", they will think I said language and pat themselves on the back for their command of it.

Robert Brabham

West side