The deplorable actions of our Federal Government against our resident families and the workers in our factories and fields, building our communities, must be stopped. However, the Prop 205 “Sanctuary City” initiative must be rejected due to known conflicts with a host of federal agencies important to our community. The potential loss of State revenue is real. I urge voters to vote against Prop 205 and tell our Senators and Congressional Representatives to halt federal agencies’ attacks on our community’s residents. We are to welcome the stranger not drive them out. Prop 205 may mean well, but the resulting damages require a vote of “NO.”
Mel Cohen
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.