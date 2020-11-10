Letter: Optimistic election results

Election results right now: Biden will be president. Pelosi lost some seats to GOP but remains in charge. McConnell will still be in charge of the senate. Neither side will be in complete control. Biden vowed to work with both sides of the aisle. There are enough moderates on both sides that, I believe, will work with Biden: which makes me optimistic. I believe this is about the best solution in the current political climate. Both sides must step forward and calm down their more radical elements.
Paul Featherston
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
