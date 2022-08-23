Letter: Orban's Speech

Viktor Orban’s speech to the CPAC in Texas was a sales pitch, but what was he selling and what were people buying? It’s an old concept that goes little recognized these days. It promotes a strict social hierarchy where the chosen group is dominant and the lesser groups must submit to them. It promotes an “us vs them” mentality. It’s about weaponized patriotism that serves only the chosen group and it leader, while those that are not in this group are considered non-patriots and traitors. It replaces reasoned debate with fear and anger. It replaces truth and facts with wild conspiracies and propaganda. It is intolerant of other political ideas and yearns for single party rule. It is far right authoritarian and rejects most of what democracy offers. It demands a cult-like obsession to a charismatic leader. It does not encourage human virtues; it encourages the vilest parts of behavior. What Orban was selling was fascism. It’s the new heroin in a broken society.