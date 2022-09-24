Letter: ORWELLIAN??

A letter writer is complaining that the FBI is "unleashing" their power and showing up at insurrectionists' doors with handcuffs to take away a woman/mother that was anonymously identified as a participant of the insurrection. He called this, "Amazing." He goes on to say that the Biden administration is like a banana republic who intimidate and take away the average citizen's First Amendment Rights. He states, "Wait until our democracy unleashes its political operatives on you or your innocent relatives." He of course completely ignores the fact that this woman was not innocent, and she was a part of the group that attacked our capitol. I'm not worried that they're going to show up at my house. I've done nothing wrong. But I'm happy to hear that the FBI is doing their jobs going after the insurrectionists. If a mom committed insurrection, she should go to jail.
John Bingham
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.