Letter: Our Allies like Us Again - update to include FACT CHECK


The current occupant of the Oval Office is about to cut his first international defense deal, a new cost-sharing agreement for US forces in South Korea. Trump wanted a 400% increase from this now wealthy country that owes its very existence to America but Korea offered only13%.

Good news, the Koreans will prevail and the Daily Star, via AP report, will gleefully declare that this “badly strained alliance has been repaired”.

I’m reminded of a kid in my elementary school that always had money in his pocket. I liked him, I ate the candy he bought, but I didn’t respect him and we lost touch.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

