Letter: Our boarder issues aren't black and white

Our border issues have never been black and white. They have never been secure for multiple reasons. There needs to be more honesty and a coming together from both parties to do what is best for our country. There are a lot of pro's and cons to the issues that need to be addressed. For years we have had immigrants from Mexico enter our southern borders, who are hard workers. They have been able to do the work that Americans can't or won't do. For years they have come over here taking the small amounts they make back to Mexico, where the cost of living is cheaper. They are not documented, so they don't collect benefits, and they have improved our quality of life. On the other hand there needs to be more accountability and help from both parties to address the floods of people trying to flee their countries. Most of us are concerned with being overwhelmed by refugees. Both parties need to stop blaming and work together.