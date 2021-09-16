Letter: Our Body

To the 'Pro Life Movement" I would like to say, -So it's okay to take control over someone's uterus, any woman's uterus?! I am SO glad that I had to have a very necessary complete hysterectomy at 40 years of age. I am also glad that I had very diseased organs, so that it was my choice to take the 'pill' until the situation became unbearable. NO one could make those choices for me either!
MY 82 year old partner is So glad no one could stop him from having a vasectomy! I'm also glad for him.
Now the US is suing the state of Texas on behalf of women's rights! Let us respect the rights of all women & men!
Let us help keep women who endanger their lives by getting backstreet, unsterile abortions! Making ridiculous laws will not stop helplessly desperate women who have been beaten, raped & tortured for the enjoyment of men!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.