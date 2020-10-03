 Skip to main content
Letter: Our Broken Government
Letter: Our Broken Government

Our government was broken before Donald Trump got there.

That’s why many people voted for him in 2016, and why many more didn’t vote at all.

If you were in the group that voted for him, you’ve probably already decided if he is the “fix” our country needed.

If you get your information from Fox News and your social media bubble, as far as you know, he probably is.

He is probably a reasonable reflection of who you are.

If you were in the group that didn’t vote at all, this year might be your last chance.

If you’re not happy with the direction Trump, and his enablers, have taken our society, and our country, please, register and vote.

Joe Biden is not the change agent we need, but he is our only hope to end Trump’s dishonesty, incompetence, and authoritarianism.

You have until October 5th to register.

Please. Research. Register. Vote.

Mark McKinney

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

