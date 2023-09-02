As a nine-year-old immigrant to the U.S. in the early 1950s, I became acculturated very quickly during my first months in this country. The playgrounds of the Bronx were the perfect stage for this socialization process. There, I learned many of the key values of my new home. Chief among these was the stigma against sore losers. After a game of handball or stickball, “Sore loser! Sore loser!” was a taunt no one wanted to hear.