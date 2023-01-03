 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Our cost of living increase came from where?

Despite belief, our cost of living increase (COL) did not come from congress. It actually came from a formula that dates way back to 1972. This mathematical formula takes into consideration the cost of goods we need daily to survive. Things like food, medicines, utilities, and of course fuels. Fuel is the biggest factor for our COL. When fuel goes up, so does the cost to transport goods. Inflation in the past year played a large role in the COL.

Another determining factor is the minimum wage increases. When employers have to pay more, they have to raise their prices for goods and or services and or lay people off.

The only COL congress approves is their own double digit COL they give themselves every year. They say they can't live on $170.00 plus a year. I'd like to trade paychecks with them for 6 months.

Steven Barker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

