Letter: Our country was founded on the Confederacy? Really Lindsey?
Lindsey Graham declared during a Fox and Friends episode that they were in a political war with people wanting to remove confederate statues. He further declared "...They hate the way we were founded...". Wait! What? Sorry, Lindsey, but the country we live in was founded on "all men are created equal". Regardless of what Graham and other revisionists declare, confederate states were determined to break from the United States in order to preserve their "right" to own slaves. To Graham, Trump and others of their ilk, I double-dog-dare you to read the Articles of Succession. Here's a couple of snippets just in case you don't take my up on my dare. Texas: "...the confederacy itself, were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment..., ", Mississippi: "Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery....". Hey Lindsey, our country was founded on freedom for all and not the principles of slavery that confederate statues represent. 

Howard Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

