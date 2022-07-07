Letter: Our Country

Celebrating our nations birthday I pray for our future as we are at peril. We are deceitful, lying about elections. Instead of discussing differences in a civil manner we call people names and send threatening letters. To solve disagreements we shoot others without remorse. We used to arrive at compromises for the common good but now obfuscation and insurrection seem to be the order of the day. Shame on us, our mothers and fathers world be disappointed. I fear for the country my grandchildren will live in. We have gone astray and I pray every day people will look inside themselves, find their moral compass and regain the vision of our founding fathers. We must regain control from those with extreme views who are trying to hijack the country or we will no longer have a democracy.