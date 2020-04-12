Letter: Our Cultural Values
Letter: Our Cultural Values

Both minor league and major league baseball players though not playing during the next 60 days; nonetheless will be compensated. A minor league player, between $275 a day and $1,000 a day. Major league, as much as $4,775 a day. A day! Have you ever wondered how we got to where we are today? How does compensation to a pro athlete relate to the “values” of our American culture and how we compensate others for their skills? Granted, some of them invest their earnings into creating foundations that provide all sorts of charitable benefits. That’s admirable. But one still has to wonder why and how we got to where we are; for example, the clashing of views for paying someone $15 an hour or that of depositing $1,200 in someone’s account for a few months, both valued by a completely different standard than the “pros.” Right? How do you keep score?

Don Weaver

Midtown

