Letter: Our democracy in action
I am a Democrat. I believe in a two-party system. As I watch the impeachment hearings, I am filled with awe that two such opposing parties can express themselves so passionately, with the understanding that whatever the vote, it will be respected. Just as whoever wins an election is respected. When Trump was elected as President in 2016, we were appalled. However, the fact was, enough Americans voted to make him President. Would we fight like crazy against his policies and try to keep from him getting elected again? Of course - as Republicans will now do. Our democracy is awesome!

But Republicans - you have been honorable in the past - surely you can find someone to represent you with integrity, who does not mock people with disabilities, brag about assaulting women, bribe foreign countries to help get him elected, support white supremacy and racism, and encourage maniac fringe groups to violently storm our capital? Please stop supporting this man and take back your party so we can respect you again.

Kathleen Harris

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

