Letter: Our Democracy Must Be Saved
I was shocked by Sen Sinema's statement to reporters when she toured the border with Sen Cornyn. Her reply made no sense if we are to save our democracy. Worse yet she did not even show up to vote for the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan 6 insurrection. She does not seem to value the votes of the people. With no vote we have no democracy. Douglas Brinkley stated on CNN it is time for Sen Sinema and Sen Manchin to get on board with the rest of the Democrats to restore the voting rights act and repeal the filibuster. He stated the late President Lyndon B Johnson led senators in his time to pass the voting rights act whose provisions have been stripped away in recent years. A problem is that one cannot even write an email to Sen Sinema's website unless one's subject is among the pre-assigned subjects listed. Is this by design?

Fran Gordon

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

