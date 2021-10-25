 Skip to main content
Letter: Our Democracy
I have been a reader and supporter of The Arizona Daily Star for over 25 years. I have depended on your newspaper to be fair and defend our Democracy. As of late, coincidentally when recently Ms. Gassen left her position, your paper has been more favorable to publishing opinions and columns of far right Conservatives who, just like Trump, promote hate and division. I would also like to see more coverage of the present danger to our Democracy which, if we become Autocratic, you will be told what to print. The one thing most important in a Democracy is not messing with our right to vote fairly. This last election is the first one in our modern history where there wasn't an acceptance of the vote by Trump and the Republicans, who promote the "Big Lie"! Please defend our Democracy or our Free Press is gone. Give more coverage to this most important issue and print more Liberal views.

Mark Adams

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

