Letter: Our Democracy

For the longest time, especially since the horrible insurrection of Jan, 6th, I have fervently prayed to God for our democracy to have truth, light, hope, honor, decency, and sanity! The recent election election has shown me that the majority of others want what I have prayed so hard for.
Now I will pray that all I wish for our democracy will continue (with the grace of God). I also wish the happiest of holidays to all who voted for democracy NOT autocracy!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.