Letter: Our democratic voting process is under siege
Letter: Our democratic voting process is under siege

In the last eight election cycles, the republicans have captured the popular vote once. Their constituents are diminishing. Angry white men are dying. Anti-science and ill advised "anti-vaxxers" are needlessly succumbing to the virus. Vaccination rate = 92% Blues, 56% Reds.

Their strategy for putting their thumb on the scale involves the "in plain sight" effort to control the local states' secretaries and election board officials. Thus, allowing for tilting the results of elections in their favor.

262 bills have been introduced in 41 states to "control" election outcomes. These bills include such inequitable ploys as: elimination of voting boxes and mail in voting, reduction in hours, reckless purging of voting rolls, intimidation of election workers, unnecessary ID requirements and of course gerrymandering..

Trumps "stop the steal" claim is that the 2020 election was rigged.

Is that not what the GOP is doing to hijack our current voting process?

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

