Letter: our Democratic Way of Life

For two years now the bedrock upon which democracy stands, the truth, has been systematically under attack from the Republican Party. Republican leadership and their propaganda machine Fox News et al have been telling the American people that the 2020 election was stolen. Millions of people believe this lie. Our democracy cannot stand when lies replace the truth. Voting Republican in this election is an explicit choice stating that our 350 years of democracy is just not that important. What would we tell our children if we lose their Democracy?