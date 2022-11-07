 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: our Democratic Way of Life

  • Comments

For two years now the bedrock upon which democracy stands, the truth, has been systematically under attack from the Republican Party. Republican leadership and their propaganda machine Fox News et al have been telling the American people that the 2020 election was stolen. Millions of people believe this lie. Our democracy cannot stand when lies replace the truth. Voting Republican in this election is an explicit choice stating that our 350 years of democracy is just not that important. What would we tell our children if we lose their Democracy?

Robert Mackay

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News