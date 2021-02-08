 Skip to main content
Letter: Our Flag is not a political pawn
Letter: Our Flag is not a political pawn

I am tired of people using the flag to express some political opinion they have. The flag should unite the country not be used as a political pawn. My opinion.

Donna Fritz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

