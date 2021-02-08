Letter: Our Flag is not a political pawn Donna Fritz, Northwest side Feb 8, 2021 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am tired of people using the flag to express some political opinion they have. The flag should unite the country not be used as a political pawn. My opinion.Donna FritzNorthwest sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Northwest Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 23¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story More Letters: Feb. 8 11 min ago Comments may be used in print.