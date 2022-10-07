Letter: Our Flag

I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for ALL.

Close your eyes now and repeat it. I bet that almost all Daily Star readers nailed it but let’s parse our pledge.

Justice for all: No ethnic group or elite class gets special treatment. Justice is blind.

Liberty: Freedom from excessive governance. No law could be the best law.

God: Founding Father John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Reflect on that.

One nation, indivisible: Our 235-year-old Constitution is the world's longest surviving written charter of governance. It’s for “We the People” to decide if it will endure.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side