Regarding the letter entitled 'Stop the name calling', most people don't like Trump because of his lack of integrity, not because of his policies. He has no conscience. He will do anything, morally or immorally, which will benefit ... Donald J Trump. He doesn't care about anything that doesn't benefit Trump. His adverse style of leading has been very detrimental to our country. Lies, deceit, ill will, this is the character of Trump, and it is dividing our country. It is hard to believe how anyone could admire a person with such a sordid, negative personality like that of Trump.