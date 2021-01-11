Letter: Our Four Members of Congress Should Resign

Let’s remember the names of the four Arizona House Republicans that supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the will of the American people by voting to decertify and throw out the November 3rd Presidential results:
Andy Biggs
Paul Gosar
Debbie Lesko
David Schweikert
Let’s remember they fully supported Trump’s attempt to steal the election from Biden without presenting any supporting evidence.
Let’s remember they, even after President Trump instigated and encouraged the storming of the US Capitol Building, voted to subvert the will of the American people by voting against certifying the Electoral College election results.
As our elected representatives they should take responsibility for supporting Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud. They aided and abetted and are complicit in Trump’s futile attempts to subvert the election, and the US Constitution to remain in power.
Many of Trump's cabinet and administrative staff are resigning from office this week. Our four members of Congress should do the same.
Russell Flemming
Midtown