Letter: Our future
View Comments

Letter: Our future

Over the past several years I have been impressed by the overwhelming negativity shown by others and the media towards our President. The focus on his inadequacies and to ignore his accomplishments is to prevent growth as individuals and as a nation. The restoration of balance in our perceptions is needed if we are to fulfill the dreams of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We cannot survive on a diet of hate, anger and blame. Do not be afraid of change. Let the spirit of optimism guide all that you are for a bountiful future.

Philip Gibeau

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News