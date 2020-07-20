Letter: Our future

Over the past several years I have been impressed by the overwhelming negativity shown by others and the media towards our President. The focus on his inadequacies and to ignore his accomplishments is to prevent growth as individuals and as a nation. The restoration of balance in our perceptions is needed if we are to fulfill the dreams of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We cannot survive on a diet of hate, anger and blame. Do not be afraid of change. Let the spirit of optimism guide all that you are for a bountiful future.
Philip Gibeau
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
