Letter: Our Government should return the land back to the Great Sioux Nation

After Trump’s rally in front of Mt. Rushmore, where he so disrespected the Great Sioux Nation and our country with his appalling performance with his hate speech, it caused me to give a lot of thought about how our government acted so wrongly in essentially stealing the Sioux’s land from them, the Black Hills, in breaking the Treaty. Watching Trump’s hateful speech while standing on such sacred land made me feel that our government should be ashamed of itself for what it did in stealing the land from the Sioux, and for now using the sacred land as a venue for governmental sanctioned hate speech. Our government should be ashamed for using strong armed tactics in stealing the Great Sioux Nation's property from them in breaking from the Treaty and now using the land for political hate speech. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. Our government was wrong. I say return the stolen land back to the Sioux!
Brian Vukadinovich
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
