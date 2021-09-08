Letter: Our Greatest National Security Threat is Our Own President

As a senior, retired military officer, it pains me to conclude by recent events that our greatest national security threat is our own President, Plain and simple. The sheer incompetence to withdraw our troops before we withdraw our civilians is nothing but astonishing and should never happen. "Women and children last" is not in our lexicon. Not to mention to leave scores of Americans who wanted to leave but based upon an arbitrary date by the President were left behind as hostages. 13 military personnel were needlessly sacrificed by our President & this should justly haunt him for the rest of his days.
This is an albatross that will rightful hang around this President's neck till he leaves office and history will condemn him as our worst President in the modern era.
Paul D'Andrea
Northwest side
