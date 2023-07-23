The road to authoritarian rule depends on propaganda and gullibility in society. Propaganda is useless without gullible people to accept the propaganda. Authoritarians prey on the gullible to sell their anti-democracy nonsense. They must convince listeners that democracy is bad and must be replaced by a better system that they happen to be selling. But what they are selling is not paradise; they’re selling deception. Authoritarians will advertise that only they have the truth, while those supporting democracy can’t be trusted. The danger of believing authoritarian propaganda via gullibility is that one becomes so confused as to truth and fiction that they will base their reality on emotion rather than facts. Gullibility can lead to delusional thinking. Seeing the number of people that are convinced that Trump is the current president is an indicator that not only is toxic propaganda at play but so is gullibility. These are a dangerous combination for what’s left of our democracy. It’s the road to tyranny.