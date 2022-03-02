Letter: Our Health & Fear

The daily Star published an article yesterday stating that the pandemic may not be 'over.' In fact. it may go on for several years, (even five) It also stated that a more severe form of a variant could render all of the current vaccines ineffective!
My Partner and I are in our 70's and 80's respectively. We have both been treated for cancer, however successfully so far. Now we are afraid to go in crowds, especially indoors where there is poor ventilation. We have managed well so far by being vaccinated with all possible injections, even flu shots.
It's SO unfair at this stage in our lives with what should have been the glorious retirement years we both worked so hard for. WHY should we now have to live in stark fear of those who choose to be unvaccinated and may infect us?!
Janice Campos
Foothills
