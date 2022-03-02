 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Our Health & Fear
View Comments

Letter: Our Health & Fear

  • Comments

The daily Star published an article yesterday stating that the pandemic may not be 'over.' In fact. it may go on for several years, (even five) It also stated that a more severe form of a variant could render all of the current vaccines ineffective!

My Partner and I are in our 70's and 80's respectively. We have both been treated for cancer, however successfully so far. Now we are afraid to go in crowds, especially indoors where there is poor ventilation. We have managed well so far by being vaccinated with all possible injections, even flu shots.

It's SO unfair at this stage in our lives with what should have been the glorious retirement years we both worked so hard for. WHY should we now have to live in stark fear of those who choose to be unvaccinated and may infect us?!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News