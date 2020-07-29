Letter: Our Heoes

Honestly: John Lewis, Congressman or Donald J. Trump, POTUS
Efren Peyron
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Honestly: John Lewis, Congressman or Donald J. Trump, POTUS
Efren Peyron
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.