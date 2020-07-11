Letter: Our heroes are next door
View Comments

Letter: Our heroes are next door

July 5th, 2020 0300 hours.

Yesterday was the 4th of July….our Nation’s Independence day. Flags, Celebrations. Families embracing each other again after so many months of “safe” hugs. Do any of you (other than mothers, fathers, husbands, sons, daughters) realize that your next door neighbor, the person across the street, offered themselves up as a barrier to all those who wish us gone. They don’t want a parade, a banner, a movie. They accepted the responsibility to make us safe. Make us better. No questions asked. Nothing.

Thank them by being a better citizen. Be a better person. Look at your neighbor, look at the one delivering your mail, the kid with all the tattoos, the person that doesn’t think the same way you do. You are here because of them.

Fred Netherda

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News