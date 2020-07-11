Letter: Our heroes are next door

July 5th, 2020 0300 hours.
Yesterday was the 4th of July….our Nation’s Independence day. Flags, Celebrations. Families embracing each other again after so many months of “safe” hugs. Do any of you (other than mothers, fathers, husbands, sons, daughters) realize that your next door neighbor, the person across the street, offered themselves up as a barrier to all those who wish us gone. They don’t want a parade, a banner, a movie. They accepted the responsibility to make us safe. Make us better. No questions asked. Nothing.
Thank them by being a better citizen. Be a better person. Look at your neighbor, look at the one delivering your mail, the kid with all the tattoos, the person that doesn’t think the same way you do. You are here because of them.
Fred Netherda
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
